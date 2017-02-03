  24/7 Radio Live
News Update
Rivers: ‘Sins’ of 16 suspended private schools, 200 more for hammer
Feb 2, 2017

Information reaching The Neighbourhood indicates that about 200 more schools ...
News Update
RSHA minority leadership: Benibo Anabraba drags APC to court
Feb 2, 2017

Embattled minority leader in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Benibo ...
Columnist
Chibuike Amaechi on 'Reminiscences With Semenitari'
Feb 2, 2017

In keeping with the celebration of Rivers State at 50, I thought it would be a ...
News Update
Ex-militants challenge NDDC over projects
Feb 2, 2017

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Leadership, Peace and Cultural ...
News Update
Stay off our planned protest - Coalition warns security agencies
Feb 2, 2017

A group that calls itself Democracy Coalition has warned Federal security ...
News Update
Peterside ‘shocked’ at CP Odesanya’s death
Feb 1, 2017

The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, ...
News Update
Why I won’t go to Abuja again – Wike
Feb 1, 2017

Why I won’t go to Abuja again – WikeRivers State Governor, Ezebuwon ...
News Update
Rivers CP Adesanya is dead
Jan 31, 2017

Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, Francis Mobolaji Adesanya, is dead, ...
News Update
APC youths hail S’East leaders for endorsing Buhari for 2019
Jan 31, 2017

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Youths ...

Headline/News update

Opinion

The politics of Magu’s confirmation
February 03, 2017
0
Following an initial setback caused by a purported security report on which the senate relied for suspending Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as the
The politics of Magu’s confirmation
February 03, 2017
0
Following an initial setback caused by a purported security report on which the senate relied for suspending Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as the
Understanding ‘Executive Orders’
February 02, 2017
0
Since formally assuming office on January 20, two things seem to have defined the Trump presidency: controversy and executive orders.  The first

Politics

President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address
January 20, 2017
0
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.
Wike 6: Fear grips other security aides
January 16, 2017
0
... Gov’s loyalists allege assassination plot Days after the sacking of the six police officers attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom
2017: The forces, events that will shape Rivers politics
January 04, 2017
0
Every New Year ushers in new expectations, anticipations, apprehensions, events, challenges, optimisms and sometimes scepticisms. Thus, when the

Interview

2017 will be very busy for Nigerian Railway Corporation - MD
January 07, 2017
0
Mr. Fidet Edetanlen Okhiria is the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, and is the man driving the expansion project of this key
Wike begged me to join PDP for my freedom – Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
December 03, 2016
0
Honourable Ojukaye Flag-Amachree is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State. He recently was granted bail by the Court of
FRSC Rivers Command is Nigeria’s 3rd best - Kumapayi
November 03, 2016
0
CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Rivers State Command, in this interview with our correspondent, Joseph

Crime Watch

NDDC staff murdered in cold blood, bank account drained by suspected killer
December 07, 2016
0
A female member of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Soibifaa Philips, has been murdered in cold blood by a suspected serial
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria
August 20, 2016
0
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria: Shande V. The State [2005] 40 WRN 145; [2005] 12 NWLR (PT. 939)
Girl, 14, shot dead for resisting sexual advances
February 23, 2016
0
The police in India said on Tuesday they have arrested two men for shooting dead a 14-year-old girl who resisted their advances, in the latest case

Fashion & Style

Tonye Princewill's 76 conquers Ghana
January 23, 2017
0
Nollywood movie blockbuster, 76, has set its foot on Ghanaian soil setting another record as it received airwave review and rave. The team, led by
Princewill's blockbuster, 76, storms Ghana, premieres in Hollywood
January 07, 2017
0
In what is being described as long overdue, the cast and crew of the award winning movie, 76, are heading to Ghana to engage their fans and cinema
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot
December 15, 2016
0
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot with her would-be husband.

Literary Discourse

Nigerian wins prestigious international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood
December 15, 2016
0
A Nigerian resident in Awka, Anambra State, Walter Emeka Dinjos, has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The
Herdsmen – A short story told around Nigeria’s marauding herdsmen
November 28, 2016
0
There had not been such illnesses in the history of Konto Community, a history spanning over one thousand five hundred centuries, as it was
Connected vision: Building blocks for a new Nigeria, a Lecture delivered by Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D
November 25, 2016
0
Lecture presented at the University of Nigeria By Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D IntroductionI am most grateful to the Department of

Columnist

Chibuike Amaechi on 'Reminiscences With Semenitari'
February 02, 2017
0
In keeping with the celebration of Rivers State at 50, I thought it would be a good idea to go down memory lane and share the valedictory speech of
Re: Buhari’s opponents behind Southern Kaduna crisis
February 02, 2017
0
If the truth must be told about the killing in Southern Kaduna, nothing can be more convincing than the proclamation by the Northern Nigeria
In search of an Igbo President for Nigeria
February 01, 2017
0
Former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo while hosting the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun state chapter led by Bishop

Business

Emirates employs over 130 Nigerians
January 10, 2017
0
Emirates airlines said it has more than 130 Nigerians in its employment list thereby debunking a recent report that only about 10 Nigerians are with
GTBank, British Council unveil first outdoor sculpture by Yinka Shonibare in Lagos
December 09, 2016
0
Africa’s foremost financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, in partnership with the British Council, the UK’s international
METTĀ expands its global footprint, opens iconic flagship location in Africa
December 07, 2016
0
Mettā, a community for entrepreneurs and innovators, has opened its second flagship location in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The new home for

Health

“Zika: We must be ready for the long-haul” - Commentary by WHO DG
February 01, 2017
0
On 1 February 2016, I declared that the Zika outbreak sweeping through the Americas was a public health emergency of international concern. That was
Genetically Engineered (GE) crops’ risk to health and the biodiversity: Real or imaginary
August 13, 2016
0
Biologists have used genetic engineering since the 1980s in crop plants to alter characteristics such as; higher vitamin content, longer shelf life
The right to food in a changing world through modern biotechnology and the role of biosafety
August 02, 2016
0
Biotechnology refers to any technique that uses living organisms ranging from virus, bacteria, plants and animals or parts of the organisms to derive

riversrerun

Education

GTBank-Ogun State Principal’s Cup final holds August 2

02 August 2016
The MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta will on Tuesday, 2nd August host the final of the GTBank-Ogun State Principal’s Cup. The much anticipated fixtures will light up the Rock City...

Comments (0) Hits:4824 Read More...

How much of your mother tongue do you know?

22 July 2016
Names of animals in the Igbo Language 1) Goat = Ewu (Male = Mkpi, Female = Nne Ewu)2) Fowl = Okuko (Male = Oke Okpa, Female = Nnekwu)3) Guinea Fowl...

Comments (0) Hits:5232 Read More...

Education & National Development: Lessons from Peter Obi’s model

22 July 2016
There is universal acknowledgement of the primacy of Education in the sustainable development of any society; and this can hardly be over-stressed. Education is the foundation on which societies are...

Comments (0) Hits:5191 Read More...

Tourism

Jumeirah Group unveils new state-of-the-art product

11 March 2016
In the bid to give visitors to Dubai a luxurious and an unforgettable experience, Jumeirah Group, in collaboration with Emirates Holiday and Dubai Tourism, recently showcased its products and new...

Comments (0) Hits:7383 Read More...

Emirates Skywards launches complimentary miles promotion

24 April 2015
Emirates Skywards is set to reward members who fly five times when travelling on selected destinations to Asia. This reward comes in the shape of a reward ticket to Dubai....

Comments (0) Hits:8254 Read More...

S'Africa claims 2 of Emirates’ top 5 passenger destinations in Africa

25 March 2014
South Africa also takes top holiday spot South Africa has been announced as Emirates’ Airlines shining diamond in Africa for both passenger traffic and as a holiday destination, the airline...

Comments (0) Hits:8919 Read More...

Sports

Tennis: World No. 117, Istomin, stuns No. 2 Djokovic

19 January 2017
World Tennis Number 2, Novak Djokovic, has suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of Denis Istomin, ranked Number 117. In 13 appearances at the Australian Open, Djokovic had won...

Comments (0) Hits:155 Read More...

Gov. Ikpeazu hails FC Ifeanyi Uba, Enugu Rangers

08 November 2016
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated FC Ifeanyi Uba on their recent victory in the 2016 Federation Cup competition. Governor Ikpeazu also congratulated the management and players of...

Comments (0) Hits:452 Read More...

FIFA 2018: Iwobi, Iheanacho send Zambia home crying as Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1

09 October 2016
Two first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho on Sunday sent the Zambian national team home in sorrow. So, Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday opened their quest for the...

Comments (0) Hits:1386 Read More...

Relationship

My horrible story – Read and beware of that sex predator

31 October 2016
"When he was done, he brought out a small blade, and he looked at me for a minute and said, this scare is going to always serve as a reminder,...

Comments (0) Hits:444 Read More...

“My wife, I am sorry”

25 July 2016
He woke up in the morning and found her praying. He heard her praying for him. He stared at her. It has been a long time since he has seen...

Comments (0) Hits:5030 Read More...

How far are you willing to go to get your wife pregnant?

01 March 2016
Just how desperate are you to have a child? After exploring all avenues available to you medically, are you willing to seek outside help? Like natural insemination? Artificial insemination is...

Comments (0) Hits:7838 Read More...

Visitors Watch

The Neighbourhood Newspaper is a colourful newspaper published by NATIVITY COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LIMITED, a company fully registered in Nigeria. We are a quality, regional newspaper with credible and dependable information.

