  24/7 Radio Live
News Update
Kenyatta accused of importing Ethiopian, Ugandan voters to rig presidential election
Jan 26, 2017

Kenyatta accused of importing Ethiopian, Ugandan voters to rig presidential election

The leader of opposition politics in Kenya, Raila Odinga, has accused the ...
Headline
Why Chinese are leaving Nigeria – Envoy
Jan 26, 2017

Why Chinese are leaving Nigeria – Envoy

The Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chao ...
News Update
Anambra governorship: CSO endorses Soludo
Jan 25, 2017

Anambra governorship: CSO endorses Soludo

A Civil Society Organisation in Anambra State, New Mandate Movement, has thrown ...
Fashion & Style
Tonye Princewill's 76 conquers Ghana
Jan 23, 2017

Tonye Princewill's 76 conquers Ghana

Nollywood movie blockbuster, 76, has set its foot on Ghanaian soil setting ...
News Update
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, dumps PDP for APC
Jan 22, 2017

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, dumps PDP for APC

Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All ...
News Update
Ibiyeomie hates Ogoni, says MOSOP, demands apology
Jan 21, 2017

Ibiyeomie hates Ogoni, says MOSOP, demands apology

Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has accused General Overseer ...
Politics
President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address
Jan 20, 2017

President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, ...
News Update
Biafra agitators clash with police in P’Harcourt
Jan 20, 2017

Biafra agitators clash with police in P’Harcourt

Pro-Biafra demonstrators on Friday held Port Harcourt, the Rivers State ...
News Update
The Gambia on the brink: The sins of Yahya Jammeh
Jan 19, 2017

The Gambia on the brink: The sins of Yahya Jammeh

Yahya Jammeh, who goes by several affixes, came to power by a coup in 1994 and ...

Headline/News update

Nigeria, three other
Nigeria, three other
January 26, 2017
0
Due to persistent conflict, severe drought and economic instability, Nigeria and three other countries face a credible risk of famine in 2017, a
Kenyatta accused of
Kenyatta accused of
January 26, 2017
0
The leader of opposition politics in Kenya, Raila Odinga, has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of importing voters from Ethiopia
Why Chinese are leaving
Why Chinese are leaving
January 26, 2017
0
The Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, on Wednesday said that thousands of Chinese were leaving Nigeria

Opinion

Nigeria’s anti-corruption war: Why the presidency must stick with Magu
Nigeria’s anti-corruption war: Why the presidency must stick with Magu
January 21, 2017
0
As some of the most disagreeable voices on and off the floor of the senate had threatened when the National Assembly was on recess, the so-called red
Waiting on Donald Trump
Waiting on Donald Trump
January 19, 2017
0
Tomorrow, Friday January 2017, Donald Trump will formally assume office as the 45th President of the United States. At 70, he will be the oldest
My passionate message to all Nigerians, home and abroad
My passionate message to all Nigerians, home and abroad
January 18, 2017
0
Dear compatriots! This is not a prophecy. I write this message to all of you at home and in Diaspora, wishing you good health and high spirit

Politics

President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address
President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address
January 20, 2017
0
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.
Wike 6: Fear grips other security aides
Wike 6: Fear grips other security aides
January 16, 2017
0
... Gov’s loyalists allege assassination plot Days after the sacking of the six police officers attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom
2017: The forces, events that will shape Rivers politics
2017: The forces, events that will shape Rivers politics
January 04, 2017
0
Every New Year ushers in new expectations, anticipations, apprehensions, events, challenges, optimisms and sometimes scepticisms. Thus, when the

Interview

2017 will be very busy for Nigerian Railway Corporation - MD
2017 will be very busy for Nigerian Railway Corporation - MD
January 07, 2017
0
Mr. Fidet Edetanlen Okhiria is the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, and is the man driving the expansion project of this key
Wike begged me to join PDP for my freedom – Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
Wike begged me to join PDP for my freedom – Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
December 03, 2016
0
Honourable Ojukaye Flag-Amachree is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State. He recently was granted bail by the Court of
FRSC Rivers Command is Nigeria’s 3rd best - Kumapayi
FRSC Rivers Command is Nigeria’s 3rd best - Kumapayi
November 03, 2016
0
CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Rivers State Command, in this interview with our correspondent, Joseph

Crime Watch

NDDC staff murdered in cold blood, bank account drained by suspected killer
NDDC staff murdered in cold blood, bank account drained by suspected killer
December 07, 2016
0
A female member of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Soibifaa Philips, has been murdered in cold blood by a suspected serial
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria
August 20, 2016
0
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria: Shande V. The State [2005] 40 WRN 145; [2005] 12 NWLR (PT. 939)
Girl, 14, shot dead for resisting sexual advances
Girl, 14, shot dead for resisting sexual advances
February 23, 2016
0
The police in India said on Tuesday they have arrested two men for shooting dead a 14-year-old girl who resisted their advances, in the latest case

Fashion & Style

Tonye Princewill's 76 conquers Ghana
Tonye Princewill's 76 conquers Ghana
January 23, 2017
0
Nollywood movie blockbuster, 76, has set its foot on Ghanaian soil setting another record as it received airwave review and rave. The team, led by
Princewill's blockbuster, 76, storms Ghana, premieres in Hollywood
Princewill's blockbuster, 76, storms Ghana, premieres in Hollywood
January 07, 2017
0
In what is being described as long overdue, the cast and crew of the award winning movie, 76, are heading to Ghana to engage their fans and cinema
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot
December 15, 2016
0
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot with her would-be husband.

Literary Discourse

Nigerian wins prestigious international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood
Nigerian wins prestigious international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood
December 15, 2016
0
A Nigerian resident in Awka, Anambra State, Walter Emeka Dinjos, has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The
Herdsmen – A short story told around Nigeria’s marauding herdsmen
Herdsmen – A short story told around Nigeria’s marauding herdsmen
November 28, 2016
0
There had not been such illnesses in the history of Konto Community, a history spanning over one thousand five hundred centuries, as it was
Connected vision: Building blocks for a new Nigeria, a Lecture delivered by Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D
Connected vision: Building blocks for a new Nigeria, a Lecture delivered by Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D
November 25, 2016
0
Lecture presented at the University of Nigeria By Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D IntroductionI am most grateful to the Department of

Columnist

Of herdsmen, arrests and other sundry matters
Of herdsmen, arrests and other sundry matters
January 26, 2017
0
His Lordship Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, is not a man given to excitement. I have known his Lordship for literally all
How President Buhari is dealing with Nigerians
How President Buhari is dealing with Nigerians
January 24, 2017
0
President Muhammad Buhari is such a lucky president who came at the time of need. Though he had seen, he is attempting to conquer. He has come on a
President Buhari and 2017 prophecies
President Buhari and 2017 prophecies
January 22, 2017
0
Prophecies, as normal, have been released by different people on the Nigerian state and President Muhammad Buhari. These are speculations and

Business

Emirates employs over 130 Nigerians
Emirates employs over 130 Nigerians
January 10, 2017
0
Emirates airlines said it has more than 130 Nigerians in its employment list thereby debunking a recent report that only about 10 Nigerians are with
GTBank, British Council unveil first outdoor sculpture by Yinka Shonibare in Lagos
GTBank, British Council unveil first outdoor sculpture by Yinka Shonibare in Lagos
December 09, 2016
0
Africa’s foremost financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, in partnership with the British Council, the UK’s international
METTĀ expands its global footprint, opens iconic flagship location in Africa
METTĀ expands its global footprint, opens iconic flagship location in Africa
December 07, 2016
0
Mettā, a community for entrepreneurs and innovators, has opened its second flagship location in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The new home for

Health

Genetically Engineered (GE) crops’ risk to health and the biodiversity: Real or imaginary
Genetically Engineered (GE) crops’ risk to health and the biodiversity: Real or imaginary
August 13, 2016
0
Biologists have used genetic engineering since the 1980s in crop plants to alter characteristics such as; higher vitamin content, longer shelf life
The right to food in a changing world through modern biotechnology and the role of biosafety
The right to food in a changing world through modern biotechnology and the role of biosafety
August 02, 2016
0
Biotechnology refers to any technique that uses living organisms ranging from virus, bacteria, plants and animals or parts of the organisms to derive
Specialist recommends accurate diagnosis for treatment of head and neck diseases
Specialist recommends accurate diagnosis for treatment of head and neck diseases
July 15, 2016
0
Professor Nwaorgu Onyekwere Benjamin, a specialist otorhinolaryngologist in the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat, ENT, of the University College

riversrerun

Subscribe Our Newsletter Enter your email and receive news update from us as it breaks!

Education

GTBank-Ogun State Principal’s Cup final holds August 2

02 August 2016
GTBank-Ogun State Principal’s Cup final holds August 2

The MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta will on Tuesday, 2nd August host the final of the GTBank-Ogun State Principal’s Cup. The much anticipated fixtures will light up the Rock City...

Comments (0) Hits:4780 Read More...

How much of your mother tongue do you know?

22 July 2016
How much of your mother tongue do you know?

Names of animals in the Igbo Language 1) Goat = Ewu (Male = Mkpi, Female = Nne Ewu)2) Fowl = Okuko (Male = Oke Okpa, Female = Nnekwu)3) Guinea Fowl...

Comments (0) Hits:5189 Read More...

Education & National Development: Lessons from Peter Obi’s model

22 July 2016
Education & National Development: Lessons from Peter Obi’s model

There is universal acknowledgement of the primacy of Education in the sustainable development of any society; and this can hardly be over-stressed. Education is the foundation on which societies are...

Comments (0) Hits:5157 Read More...

Tourism

Jumeirah Group unveils new state-of-the-art product

11 March 2016
Jumeirah Group unveils new state-of-the-art product

In the bid to give visitors to Dubai a luxurious and an unforgettable experience, Jumeirah Group, in collaboration with Emirates Holiday and Dubai Tourism, recently showcased its products and new...

Comments (0) Hits:7338 Read More...

Emirates Skywards launches complimentary miles promotion

24 April 2015
Emirates Skywards launches complimentary miles promotion

Emirates Skywards is set to reward members who fly five times when travelling on selected destinations to Asia. This reward comes in the shape of a reward ticket to Dubai....

Comments (0) Hits:8215 Read More...

S'Africa claims 2 of Emirates’ top 5 passenger destinations in Africa

25 March 2014
S'Africa claims 2 of Emirates’ top 5 passenger destinations in Africa

South Africa also takes top holiday spot South Africa has been announced as Emirates’ Airlines shining diamond in Africa for both passenger traffic and as a holiday destination, the airline...

Comments (0) Hits:8883 Read More...

Sports

Tennis: World No. 117, Istomin, stuns No. 2 Djokovic

19 January 2017
Tennis: World No. 117, Istomin, stuns No. 2 Djokovic

World Tennis Number 2, Novak Djokovic, has suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of Denis Istomin, ranked Number 117. In 13 appearances at the Australian Open, Djokovic had won...

Comments (0) Hits:118 Read More...

Gov. Ikpeazu hails FC Ifeanyi Uba, Enugu Rangers

08 November 2016
Gov. Ikpeazu hails FC Ifeanyi Uba, Enugu Rangers

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated FC Ifeanyi Uba on their recent victory in the 2016 Federation Cup competition. Governor Ikpeazu also congratulated the management and players of...

Comments (0) Hits:411 Read More...

FIFA 2018: Iwobi, Iheanacho send Zambia home crying as Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1

09 October 2016
FIFA 2018: Iwobi, Iheanacho send Zambia home crying as Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1

Two first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho on Sunday sent the Zambian national team home in sorrow. So, Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday opened their quest for the...

Comments (0) Hits:1349 Read More...

Relationship

My horrible story – Read and beware of that sex predator

31 October 2016
My horrible story – Read and beware of that sex predator

"When he was done, he brought out a small blade, and he looked at me for a minute and said, this scare is going to always serve as a reminder,...

Comments (0) Hits:403 Read More...

“My wife, I am sorry”

25 July 2016
“My wife, I am sorry”

He woke up in the morning and found her praying. He heard her praying for him. He stared at her. It has been a long time since he has seen...

Comments (0) Hits:4989 Read More...

How far are you willing to go to get your wife pregnant?

01 March 2016
How far are you willing to go to get your wife pregnant?

Just how desperate are you to have a child? After exploring all avenues available to you medically, are you willing to seek outside help? Like natural insemination? Artificial insemination is...

Comments (0) Hits:7769 Read More...

Visitors Watch

Hide Main content block

The Neighbourhood Newspaper is a colourful newspaper published by NATIVITY COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LIMITED, a company fully registered in Nigeria. We are a quality, regional newspaper with credible and dependable information. Not beholden to any interest group, loyalty is to the people. More

Random Photos

cache/resized/1d346b64a0035cc0c2bb6ef09c093714.jpg
cache/resized/070565b1b081dac96e604cce1d9617e9.jpg
cache/resized/5b52ad29e1770772799528abdfddb742.jpg
cache/resized/cfd4613a12f7ec98f3c2aea6cf87d629.jpg
cache/resized/277a79c5da2bbe5947370d33adf2a753.jpg
cache/resized/4926137cbdd0e5aa3df89583e7f543af.jpg
cache/resized/3cf75adf37375d737d6b62dbba25d7b0.jpg
cache/resized/1d940e34a9cb29f4368b65e7059d217f.jpg
cache/resized/b4a6fb195f062cf43487e5773b879444.jpg
cache/resized/93d17d2b70578703397a931679250988.jpg
cache/resized/4d17a524a9d88af4677a468bf7d8f413.jpg
cache/resized/7ff953ddea22de5254ce35c429d1f8c8.jpg
cache/resized/678a31f1a9979725fdd1b32ca7d30c5d.jpg
cache/resized/9b7db072447bd194855515b7acf767fd.jpg
cache/resized/d4bbe30df5cf06f4aff82e9403e97852.jpg
cache/resized/f416e474fe781e9662b2398c948f5596.jpg
cache/resized/9080b56b8fc5ca819c6ff93d8db0af35.jpg
cache/resized/cff1a96d93c925fe1a430cf4a1d68628.jpg
Top
We use cookies to improve our website. By continuing to use this website, you are giving consent to cookies being used. More details…