Abia school teachers get July salary
Dec 30, 2016

Abia school teachers get July salary

Abia government has commenced the payment of July salary to primary school ...
Drama as new Abia Speaker resigns 24 hours after election
Dec 30, 2016

Drama as new Abia Speaker resigns 24 hours after election

The ninth Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, has resigned ...
Wike's 2017 budget further ridicules Rivers State - Peterside
Dec 30, 2016

Wike’s 2017 budget further ridicules Rivers State - Peterside

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the 2015 ...
Breaking: Ikuinyi Ibani emerges Rivers Assembly new Speaker, confirming The Neighbourhood report
Dec 30, 2016

Breaking: Ikuinyi Ibani emerges Rivers Assembly new Speaker, confirming The Neighbourhood report

As was reported last week by The Neighbourhood newspaper, the Rivers State ...
Own up to your election misdeed caught on leaked tape – APC tells Gov. Wike
Dec 30, 2016

Own up to your election misdeed caught on leaked tape – APC tells Gov. Wike

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has advised Rivers State Governor, Ezebuwo ...
Wike intensifies attack on NDDC over alleged sponsorship of Rivers APC
Dec 29, 2016

Wike intensifies attack on NDDC over alleged sponsorship of Rivers APC

Rivers State Governor, Ezebuwon Nyesom Wike, has intensified his war against ...
Wike caught again on phone admitting election malfeasance
Dec 29, 2016

Wike caught again on phone admitting election malfeasance

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Ezebuwon Nyesom Wike, has been caught again on ...
Gov. Wike presents N470bn budget for 2017
Dec 28, 2016

Gov. Wike presents N470bn budget for 2017

Rivers State Governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday presented a budget of ...
How Wike runs a secret administration – Investigation
Dec 26, 2016

How Wike runs a secret administration – Investigation

Over one year into office, Rivers State Governor, Mr. Ezebuewon Nyesom Wike, ...

December 30, 2016
0
Abia government has commenced the payment of July salary to primary school teachers in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, has reported.
December 30, 2016
0
The ninth Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, has resigned from his position, less than 24 hours after he was elected. The News
December 30, 2016
0
The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the 2015 gubernatorial election in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has dismissed

Ibori and a nation united by corruption
Ibori and a nation united by corruption
December 31, 2016
0
One of the highlights of the year that has just ended was the release from a British jail of one of Nigeria's most notorious politically exposed
As 2017 beckons …
As 2017 beckons …
December 29, 2016
0
The year 2016 ended on a bang for (President Muhammadu) Buhari after a sluggish and uninspiring start for the government. The news that Nigerian
When a man preaches change but desires share, the Marvin Ogbonda style
When a man preaches change but desires share, the Marvin Ogbonda style
December 27, 2016
0
Good morning, @Marvin Ogbonda! Hope you've been feeling great since you took to Facebook to sermonise around Mrs. Ibim Semenitari and revealed how

Ikuinyi Ibani's return: Tension mounts over RSHA Speakership
Ikuinyi Ibani’s return: Tension mounts over RSHA Speakership
December 22, 2016
0
...Some Assembly members panic...Power brokers in Okrika, Andoni set for battle The victory of former Speaker of the Rivers State House of
You work with Wike against APC in Rivers State - Sen. Abe to Speaker Dogara
You work with Wike against APC in Rivers State - Sen. Abe to Speaker Dogara
November 22, 2016
0
Full letter of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe to the Speaker of the House of Representatives His Excellency,Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara,The Honourable Speaker,
Random thoughts on Ken Nnamani Committee Jideofor Adibe
Random thoughts on Ken Nnamani Committee Jideofor Adibe
October 13, 2016
0
Early this month, the (President Muhmmadu) Buhari government, through the Attorney- General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,

Wike begged me to join PDP for my freedom – Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
Wike begged me to join PDP for my freedom – Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
December 03, 2016
0
Honourable Ojukaye Flag-Amachree is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State. He recently was granted bail by the Court of
FRSC Rivers Command is Nigeria's 3rd best - Kumapayi
FRSC Rivers Command is Nigeria’s 3rd best - Kumapayi
November 03, 2016
0
CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Rivers State Command, in this interview with our correspondent, Joseph
We are creating young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta – Semenitari
We are creating young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta – Semenitari
September 30, 2016
0
Mrs. Ibim Semenitari is the outgoing Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. In this interview with journalists at

NDDC staff murdered in cold blood, bank account drained by suspected killer
NDDC staff murdered in cold blood, bank account drained by suspected killer
December 07, 2016
0
A female member of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Soibifaa Philips, has been murdered in cold blood by a suspected serial
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria
August 20, 2016
0
Law Review Series: Provocation as a mitigating element in murder cases in Nigeria: Shande V. The State [2005] 40 WRN 145; [2005] 12 NWLR (PT. 939)
Girl, 14, shot dead for resisting sexual advances
Girl, 14, shot dead for resisting sexual advances
February 23, 2016
0
The police in India said on Tuesday they have arrested two men for shooting dead a 14-year-old girl who resisted their advances, in the latest case

President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot
December 15, 2016
0
President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in a stunning photo shoot with her would-be husband.
Princewill grabs "Nelson Mandela Pan-African Peace Award" as '76 gets presidential nod
Princewill grabs “Nelson Mandela Pan-African Peace Award” as '76 gets presidential nod
November 18, 2016
0
Rivers State politician and prominent entrepreneur, Prince Tonye Princewill, has added another feather to his cap. The most recent recognition came
UNESCO set to host Africa Fashion Reception in Paris
UNESCO set to host Africa Fashion Reception in Paris
October 06, 2016
0
The United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Education, UNESCO, is set to play host to the global edition of the Africa Fashion

Nigerian wins prestigious international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood
Nigerian wins prestigious international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood
December 15, 2016
0
A Nigerian resident in Awka, Anambra State, Walter Emeka Dinjos, has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The
Herdsmen – A short story told around Nigeria's marauding herdsmen
Herdsmen – A short story told around Nigeria’s marauding herdsmen
November 28, 2016
0
There had not been such illnesses in the history of Konto Community, a history spanning over one thousand five hundred centuries, as it was
Connected vision: Building blocks for a new Nigeria, a Lecture delivered by Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D
Connected vision: Building blocks for a new Nigeria, a Lecture delivered by Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D
November 25, 2016
0
Lecture presented at the University of Nigeria By Dakuku Adol Peterside, Ph.D IntroductionI am most grateful to the Department of

Trump, the tragic case of Bridget Agbahime and the death of a nation
Trump, the tragic case of Bridget Agbahime and the death of a nation
November 23, 2016
0
Two weeks ago, while the world faced the frightening prospect of a Trump presidency in the US, an equally tragic event took place thousands of
Rape of men: Under-reported sexual abuse
Rape of men: Under-reported sexual abuse
August 13, 2016
0
Male rape cases have not graced the headlines they are supposed to in the media due to the male victims hardly discuss their ordeal in the hands of
Tinubu: The near feminization of Melaye
Tinubu: The near feminization of Melaye
July 28, 2016
0
Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district and Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central

GTBank, British Council unveil first outdoor sculpture by Yinka Shonibare in Lagos
GTBank, British Council unveil first outdoor sculpture by Yinka Shonibare in Lagos
December 09, 2016
0
Africa’s foremost financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, in partnership with the British Council, the UK’s international
METTĀ expands its global footprint, opens iconic flagship location in Africa
METTĀ expands its global footprint, opens iconic flagship location in Africa
December 07, 2016
0
Mettā, a community for entrepreneurs and innovators, has opened its second flagship location in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The new home for
Brussels Airlines, Transfast sponsor 2016 African Diaspora Awards
Brussels Airlines, Transfast sponsor 2016 African Diaspora Awards
December 05, 2016
0
The 2016 edition of African Diaspora Awards, ADA, is set to be taken a notch higher by the coming on board of Brussels Airlines, as the official

Genetically Engineered (GE) crops' risk to health and the biodiversity: Real or imaginary
Genetically Engineered (GE) crops’ risk to health and the biodiversity: Real or imaginary
August 13, 2016
0
Biologists have used genetic engineering since the 1980s in crop plants to alter characteristics such as; higher vitamin content, longer shelf life
The right to food in a changing world through modern biotechnology and the role of biosafety
The right to food in a changing world through modern biotechnology and the role of biosafety
August 02, 2016
0
Biotechnology refers to any technique that uses living organisms ranging from virus, bacteria, plants and animals or parts of the organisms to derive
Specialist recommends accurate diagnosis for treatment of head and neck diseases
Specialist recommends accurate diagnosis for treatment of head and neck diseases
July 15, 2016
0
Professor Nwaorgu Onyekwere Benjamin, a specialist otorhinolaryngologist in the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat, ENT, of the University College

